Weekend wrestling tournament draws thousands from across US to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of wrestlers coming to the metro this weekend are bringing a cloud of controversy with them.

The weekend event at Hy-Vee Arena, which is drawing families from all around the United States, is not approved by the Kansas City mayor’s office.

Word of that wrestling tournament, which is orchestrated by Rocky Mountain Nationals, brought large crowds to the West Bottoms. Rocky Mountain Nationals, which refused FOX4’s request for comment, conducted the event in spite of the city government’s mandate against large gatherings during the pandemic.

“They’re trying to make it as safe as they can and letting us continue to wrestle,” said Iyenika Ramirez, the mother of a young wrestler in this tournament.

Precautionary measures were in order inside the arena, where wrestlers, officials and coaches were required to wear protective masks.

However, wrestlers were not wearing masks while competing. Capacity of the arena was limited to only 2,500 spectators, all of whom were required to sit in small groups in the arena seating areas.

“They’re using hand sanitizing and our masks and staying away six feet,” said Ramirez, whose family traveled from Washington. “I think it’s kind of dumb. As you can see, we’re all crowded out here waiting to get in. I think it’s the same thing, whether they let us all in at the same time or not, we’re still out here together.”

Officers from the Kansas City Health Department could be spotted patrolling the event. Orders from the mayor’s office provided that the health department could shut down the tournament if violations were found.

A representative from that agency told FOX4 they found tournament organizers to be in cooperation with applicable restrictions.

“We’re comfortable with it. We’ll take the precautions,” said Jacob Taylor, the father of a wrestler from Belton, Missouri. “We’re learning as we go. We just gotta follow the rules.”

“My parents didn’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but did know about masks and everything, and parents might not be allowed and precautions like that,” said Peyton Lee, a young wrestler from Lathrop, Missouri. “I just want to wrestle.”