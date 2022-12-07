KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s parks and recreation department is ready to dive into plans for new aquatics facilities.

KC Parks will hold a public input session to hear what the public wants when it comes to new facilities, pools, and spray parks.

The come-and-go meeting will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd Street.

The city hired Waters Edge Aquatic Design from Lenexa to assess the existing conditions of all 27 indoor and outdoor pools and spray parks across the Kansas City.

KC Parks says information from the meeting will help the department understand what residents like about the current aquatics system and what needs to be improved.

The meeting comes as Kansas City, Missouri, plans to build a new aquatic facility at Southeast Community Center in Swope Park. The facility will include a zero-depth entry pool, spray features, and a deep pool for lap swimming. It is expected to open late next year.

