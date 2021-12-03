Weird Al coming to Kansas City in 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Weird Al heading back on the road for the “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,“ and he has plans to visit Kansas City in 2022.

The Sept. 2 concert will be held at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. His tour will launch on April 23, 2022 and run through North America for six months and 133 shows, culminating in New York City on Oct. 29 with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

The tour also includes Kansas stops in Topeka and Wichita, and Missouri dates in Chesterfield, Columbia and Springfield.

The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington D.C.’s Wolf Trap.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again,” Al said.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release “Mandatory Fun” was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200.