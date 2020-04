KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new addition at the Kansas City Zoo.

Zoo keepers say Leilani, a northern white-cheeked gibbon, was born in February.

Her species is critically endangered, according to zoo keepers, which makes her birth extra special.

“When the Zoo reopens, be sure to stop by the Tropics to visit Leilani and her family!” a spokesperson for the zoo shared on YouTube.

She shares a habitat with Asian small-clawed otters and mom Kit and dad Smithers.