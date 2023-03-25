WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect in a bank robbery in Wellington was shot and killed after a short police pursuit in Oklahoma on Friday.

According to a news release from the Wellington Police Department (WPD), shortly after 12:40 p.m., officers responded to Impact Bank, 206 E. Harvey St., regarding a robbery.

Bank officials told officers that around 12:30 p.m., an adult male entered the bank and handed a note to a clerk demanding money.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper Eric Foster, the suspect told the clerk that he had a bomb.

The clerk compiled, and the male left with an undetermined amount of cash, according to WPD.

Officers obtained a vehicle description and shared what they had learned with local law enforcement agencies.

Wellington bank robbery suspect killed in Oklahoma after police chase (KFOR Photo)

Less than an hour later, Trooper Foster said the OHP was able to track the suspect’s vehicle down after the Kansas Turnpike Authority reported the vehicle had passed through a tollgate.

OHP engaged in a short pursuit on Interstate 35 and Highway 412. Shots were exchanged between the suspect and authorities during the chase, according to Trooper Foster.

Trooper Foster said the chase ended in Perry, Oklahoma, when the suspect got out of his vehicle armed and continued to shoot while attempting to run into a nearby field. Authorities returned fire, and the suspect was confirmed dead. No troopers were injured.

A bomb squad cleared the suspect’s vehicle of any explosives, according to Trooper Foster.

The Wellington Police Department, OHP, and the FBI are investigating.

Watch the news briefing with OHP Trooper Eric Foster below:

This is a developing story.