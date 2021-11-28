Wellington man killed after struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Wellington man is dead after being struck by a car in Wellington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington.

KWCH-TV reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside lane when it hit a man who was running from north to south.

The Highway Patrol identified the man who was killed as Chuck E. Flynn of Wellington.

The driver and two passengers in the car were not seriously injured.