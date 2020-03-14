Wellsville police officer, driver in another car killed in Saturday morning crash

LECOMPTON, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly Saturday morning crash that killed a woman and a Wellsville police officer.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies went to the crash at about 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of N. 1800 Road, and found two cars involved. Wellsville Officer Bryon Virtue, 30, was taken from the scene to a hospital in Topeka where he died of his injuries. The woman in the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Each driver was the only person in their car, and the woman hasn’t been identified yet. Further details about the crash weren’t immediately released.

N. 1800 Road was closed for investigation from E. 600 Road to K-10, the sheriff’s office will provide an update on social media when it reopens.