Wendy Williams criticizes model Ashley Graham for emergency diaper change in store aisle

Ashley Graham changed her baby son’s diaper on the floor of a Staples store and was mommy shamed. This and more on today’s Hot Topics. pic.twitter.com/4YvM2ffr8J — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Talk show host Wendy Williams openly ‘mommy shamed’ model Ashley Graham Thursday on her show for changing her baby’s diaper in public.

Last Friday Graham posted a photo on Instagram of her changing her son’s diaper in the middle of an aisle at a Staples store.

“First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!” Graham captioned the photo.

Graham said she decided to pull out the changing mat out of the diaper bag and take care of the issue.

Many of her followers said they can relate, but some were critical including Wendy Williams.

“I don’t like what she did,” Williams said on her show while discussing the new mom’s decision.

Williams ripped on Graham and her parenting decision for approximately minutes.

“This is not cool,” Williams went on. “I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot. Ashley, I like you. This is not hot. This is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this in the store, and I’m a mom.”

Williams has one son who is 19 years old.