LIBERTY, Mo. — A Wendy’s location in Liberty went up in flames Tuesday night.

The Wendy’s is located at Kansas Street and Victory Lane, not far from highways 291 and 152.

Officials said everyone got out safely, and there was no immediate information on any injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

We are currently helping Liberty Fire with a structure fire at Wendy’s at Kansas & Victory. No roads are closed but we are asking everyone to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mFPe3VqfDW — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) April 21, 2021