KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eastwood Hills neighborhood is home to newfound attention after proposal to build emergency pallet ‘tiny homes’ was introduced by a Kansas City councilperson.

More than 100 residents met Tuesday night to share their disapproval for the plan, but also ask for help.

A community who, up until this point, say they’ve felt forgotten by city leaders.

“The area’s gone down really bad. We’re forgotten and they don’t really care. It’s always a trash dump and getting the city to clean it up is a constant hassle,” said Eastwood Hills homeowner, Linda Thornton.

Linda Thornton has lived at her home in the Eastwood hills neighborhood for 33-years.

She said the years haven’t been kind.

“I just don’t see it getting any better, matter fact, I would love to sell my home, but I can’t get enough out of my home to buy another home in a better area,” Thornton said.

Once celebrated home of Kansas City’s Municipal Farm, these days it looks very different.

FOX4 documented roads lined with potholes, trash and even hypodermic needles.

Neighbors said before there can be any kind of development, the urgent need is for clean-up and repairs.

“We already have a lot of problems. My truck got stolen from here,” said Faisal Hanif. “I’m definitely not agreeing with it.”

They hope the ongoing issues are not only the neighborhood problem, but also the city’s problem, too.

Some are not hopeful.

“We’ve had problems with the city not keeping their word. So, last night when the lady said trust me, all I could do was laugh,” Thornton said. “The city doesn’t really care about us, they care more about downtown.”

