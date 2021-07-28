‘We’re going kind of backwards again’: Kansas City residents can’t mask frustration over new mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All across neighborhoods in downtown Kansas City, business owners and customers quietly seethed over the prospect of once again wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning next Monday.

“It’s very discouraging because everybody did their part,” Maddie Duininck told FOX4. “We stayed inside for 15 months, so now it should be time to get back out there and enjoy life.”

At Kansas City Barbell in the city’s Union Hill neighborhood, weightlifters let off steam about the prospect of returning to workouts in a mask.

“So now we’re going kind of backwards again,” said Jay Ashman, owner of the gym. “Which is frustrating, as a business owner because I do not like wearing masks, but I will comply because it’s part of the deal.”

Rhianna Weilert, who works out several times a week at the gym, couldn’t mask her disappointment.

“I’m disappointed, obviously, working out is probably the worst thing you can do in a mask, but I will definitely do it,” Weilert said.

Maddie Duininck said returning to life in a mask, after a brief taste of freedom, feels like the latest cruel detour in the long road back to normal.

“I’m really bummed out because we were having a great summer and things were getting back to normal,” Duininck said. “So I’m a little bit upset.”