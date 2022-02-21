Kansas City, Mo. — A local community leader is speaking out after two people were killed at Linwood and Agnes early Monday morning.

A five-year-old was also shot, but he’s expected to survive. His mom is one of the people that was killed.

“Absolutely heart wrenching,” AdHoc Group Against Crime’s Chief Operating Officer Branden Mims said. “It just really brought tears to my eyes when I saw how gruesome it was.”

“It just further underscores the problem, or as we like to call it, the epidemic of violence in Kansas City when no one is off limits, not even children,” Mims continued.

2021 was the second deadliest year on record in the city. 2020 was the worst.

“We are currently on the trajectory of 2020,” Mims said. “I’ve been talking about this. You’re talking about 49 plus non-fatal shootings in January and February. We had 42 non-fatal shootings alone in January, and when we say non-fatals, we’re talking about those individuals who are here but did not pass away. The only difference between a non-fatal shooting and a homicide is how close you were to the hospital.”

Mims said the city needs more social services, more community investment, and more people lifted out of poverty.

“It is so much more than hiring more police officers and putting them out on the street. We will never arrest our way out of this problem,” he said.

