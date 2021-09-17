West Bottoms haunted houses welcome guests back with COVID precautions

Kansas City, Mo. — Fall may not officially begin until next week, but fright season kicked off with a bang in the Kansas City’s West Bottoms Friday night.

The famed haunted houses, ‘The Beast’ and ‘The Edge of Hell’ opened for the season.

“We try to come once or twice every year,” said thrill-seeker Samuel Rosen. “It’s an amazing time during Halloween, so we’re just trying to get it started right.”

Masks are required inside the haunted houses and all guests are subjected to a temperature check before entering.

“I’m vaccinated so I’m not as worried as I would if I wasn’t,” said Alyssa Garcia. “So I’m pretty good and confident they have the masks and the hand sanitizer, so I’m pretty good.”

The haunted houses will remain open on weekends through November 17. They will open for the occasional Thursday and Sunday nights closer to Halloween.