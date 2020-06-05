West Bottoms shop owners excited for return of First Friday weekend after COVID-19 shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The West Bottoms neighborhood in Kansas City is celebrating.

It’s reopening for its first First Friday in months after the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses.

The 120-year-old West Bottoms has gone through many changes in its history. The area under the 12th Street bridge now has more than 600 warehouse vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants with an emphasis on vintage and antique stores.

Although the retail shops are getting back in the swing of things after COVID-19 closures, they’re still following social distancing guidelines and encouraging — if not requiring — shoppers to wear masks.

For store owners like Leanna Holdgraf at Serendipity, this weekend has been a long time coming.

“We were very lonely down here,” Holdgraf said. “We were happy to comply so that everyone is safe … But we painted and we worked and got things ready, and now all of the shops are really stocked.”

And shoppers are eager to find more treasures at these stocked-up shops.

“We can go clothes shopping, antique shopping, junking, so a little bot of everything,” shopper Kris Burkholder said.

The theme of this weekend’s First Friday in the West Bottoms is “Brides in the Bottoms.” While many weddings have been pushed off, these West Bottoms store owners said they’re ready to help those with upcoming nuptials.

First Fridays runs Friday though Sunday, but the stores have varying hours. If you’re hoping to visit a specific store, make sure to call ahead to find out when they’re open.