WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Goodland.

Westbound U.S. 36 remains closed at St. Francis.

KDOT said winter weather is impacting most of the state, and roads are partially covered or snow-packed. Crews are out working to clear the roads. If you must travel, slow down, give yourself more time, drive for conditions and don’t crowd the plows.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Kansas snowfall reports

7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan County – 2 inches

5 NW Bird City – Cheyenne County – 5 inches

6 NNW Parks – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches

5 NW Max – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 1 inch

Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch

Sterling – Rice County – 0.5 inch

2 NW Goessel – McPherson County – 0.8 inch

McPherson – McPherson County – 0.8 inch

3 E Lindsborg – McPherson County – 1 inch

Hillsboro – Marion County – 0.8 inch

Hesston – Harvey County – 0.6 inch

Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 0.5 inch

Ellinwood – Barton County – 1.5 inches

3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 1 inch

Atwood – Rawlins County – 2 inches

McDonald – Rawlins County – 3.5 inches

Oakley – Logan County – 1.5 inches

1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 2.3 inches