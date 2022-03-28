KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heads up for drivers who rely on Interstate 70 to get in and out of downtown.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making bridge repairs in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between 23rd Street and 18th Street Tuesday, March 29.

Crews will close two left lanes of westbound I-70 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. That means the westbound lanes of the highway will be down to one lane for much of the day.

MoDOT warns the project will likely cause significant traffic delays and encourages drivers to allow for extra time or to find a different route into downtown.

