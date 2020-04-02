Westbound I-70 shut down at 72nd Street in KCK due to multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday has forced crews to shut down all three westbound lanes of I-70 at 72nd Street.

Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers can still use the exit ramp to go around the scene.

Officials have not said yet whether anyone was physically injured in the crash.

There is no word yet on when westbound I-70 will reopen.

A Multi-Vehicle Collision has all three lanes of traffic closed at WB I-70 and 72nd Street in KCK. Traffic is being allowed to use the exit ramp go around the scene. @CityofKCK pic.twitter.com/irzatLJTaf — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) April 2, 2020