Western Kansas man dies from burns after trying to save his farm during wildfire

WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died from burns he got during the wildfires Wednesday night.

According to the Wichita County fire chief, Richard Shimanek and his wife were trying to save their home and farm near Leoti.

Fire Chief Charlie Hughes says Shimanek, 84, fell and could not get up. He was burned over 30% of his body and had a collapsed lung.

He was flown to a hospital in Denver and passed away Thursday night.

Hughes says that Shimanek’s wife was also burned but did not need hospital treatment.

The farmstead is a total loss. It includes the home, the outbuildings, equipment, and most livestock.