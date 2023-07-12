INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Westlake Ace Hardware stores are joining forces with The Salvation Army to host their annual fan drive.

The fan drive aims to help people in the Kansas City metro stay cool, especially during this week’s extreme heat.

Westlake Ace Hardware customers raised $24,000 for the fans. The customers were given the option to round up their purchase to the next dollar at checkout and donate to the cause. These donations resulted in 1,300 fans.

These fans will go to those in the metro in need of a way to keep cool. This week you can expect temperatures to reach 90 degrees almost everyday.

The fan drive is at 415 E US Highway 24, the Ace Hardware in Independence on July 12. It starts at 8 a.m. and will go until supplies runs out.