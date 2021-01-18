Weston man charged for murder after suspicious house fire

WESTON, Mo. — A man has been charged on two counts after a fire on January 17 resulted in the death of a 60-year-old.

Anthony Fleming, 24, is charged with first-degree arson and second-degree murder. If convicted, he could face up to a life sentence for each.

Prosecutors accuse Fleming of setting fire to a residence in the 600 block of Prospect Street in Weston sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. He then allegedly ran away to a wooded area about a mile away, according to court documents.

Police found him hiding there, barricaded with sticks and twigs. He was covered in soot and numerous injuries, and he was wearing only socks.

Firefighters found the victim, Timothy Darby, dead in the kitchen.

A witness on the scene told responders that she and Fleming had been taking methamphetamines for at least two weeks, according to police records. Fleming had begun talking to himself, and he later told investigators he set the fire, stating that he “condemned the house himself and saved my best friend.”

Fleming is being held in the Platte County Detention Facility. The case is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Myles Perry.