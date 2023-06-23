WESTON, Mo. — Weston, Missouri resident Paul Schwennesen is back in Ukraine to help fighters there in their battle against Russian forces.

The first time FOX4 spoke with him in the early days of the war, Schwennesen was in a building near Kyiv. This trip is funded by a secretive American donor trying to tip the balance of power.

“We’re trying to bring a bunch of ex-military trainers in who can give Ukrainians an edge in their fight against the Russians,” said Schwennesen. “Particularly in their long-distance sniper corp. Try to help them get better at what they’re already very good at and try to save innocent lives.”

Schwennesen says after a year and a half of constant fighting and shifting front lines, the civilians who remain have become accustomed to the constant danger they live under and that air raid sirens have become extremely common.

“In a town that we were based out of, it was hit a couple times while we were there this past week,” Schwennesen said. “One day it hit a house that killed an 84-year-old man. The next day it killed a 70-year-old woman and no one even mentions it anymore because it’s sort of par for the course.”

He says military veterans from the west have bonded with the Ukrainians they train over the fight for freedom and against authoritarianism.

“We had a Special Forces Commander say, without any sense of exaggeration or theatrics, saying, ‘We know how our friends are. When I grew up, we thought it was the Russians, but now we know who is our real friend and now our children and our children’s children will know where America stood,” Schwennesen said. “And we thought, ‘Man, that’s just made for tv.’ It’s unbelievable.”