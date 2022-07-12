KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the person who died in a shooting at Westport Ale House Sunday night that involved off-duty Kansas City police officers.

According to police, 24-year-old Cardell Crawford of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed when multiple shots were fired after a fight inside the bar spilled into the street.

Five others were injured including one of the off-duty officers who was working security at the bar.

Witnesses recalled the chaos of the moment as they heard shots ringing out.

“Crazy, like the entire situation was — came out of nowhere. You can never expect something like that to happen,” Quentin Guerra, who was inside Ale House at the time of the shooting, said. “When I saw everybody else start hitting the floor, that’s when I obviously knew what was going on.”

Officials are still investigating from what direction the bullets came from.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the incident calling on the state to do more to protect people from gun violence.

With multiple police officers and security guards present, we still saw a shoot out on the streets of our city. The easy access to guns and the total lack of safeguards in our state to keep people from carrying them almost anywhere continues to put our people at risk each day. Mayor Lucas

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. MSHP’s Division of Drug & Crime Control continues to investigate the incident.