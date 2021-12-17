Westport business allowed to reopen following deadly crash, building collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash between a Kansas City firetruck and an SUV that killed three people and caused a building to partially collapse Wednesday night remains under investigation.

Investigators still had part of the area near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard blocked off Friday morning because of the damaged building formerly known as The Riot Room.

But there was a little bit of good news. Bunker is a clothing store that shared the building with The Riot Room. It was forced to close following the crash as the owners waited to hear if the building was structurally safe.

The store received the news they were waiting for Thursday evening. The city determined Bunker’s side of the building was safe. That meant the store could reopen Friday morning.

“I want to thank all of our customers for their kind words, and support. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible accident. Businesses can recover and buildings can be rebuilt. Have a Happy Holiday season and hold your loved ones tight,” Bunker’s owner wrote on Facebook.

The Kansas City Police Department is in charge of the investigation and said it may be weeks before it is complete.

The names of the two people killed in the SUV as well a pedestrian who died in the crash have not been released.