Westport business owners applaud idea to close some streets during reopening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is working with metro business groups on a plan to give bars and restaurants in the Westport entertainment district an extra boost upon reopening to diners next week.

The current plan calls for some city restaurants to allow a small portion of dine-in customers next Friday, May 15.

But this week, Lucas hinted there’s a proposal to close some streets in Westport, likely around the intersection of Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, to allow for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars.

“Not a lot but just enough, to where restaurants can actually increase their space and can have more outdoor seating,” Lucas told FOX4. “Restaurants, bars and other taverns can be able to actually have a good number of people so they can still make money.”

The mayor’s staff members said Lucas will roll out more details on the proposal on Monday.

It’s music to the ears of many longtime property owners in Westport.

Tom Platt with Westport Land and Management owns several properties in the area. His family roots in Westport date back to the 1940’s.

“It’s helpful for the whole neighborhood. That’s the big thing,” Platt said. “We’ve got to get help to keep Westport alive.”

Even longtime residents miss the crowds. Bob Rohrback fears if brisk business doesn’t return, and soon, there won’t be much of a neighborhood to save.

“I don’t think that they’re recognizing if we don’t get money moving we’re going to be dead in the water here,” Rohrback said.