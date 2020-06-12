Westport closing some roads on weekends to make sidewalk, street seating for restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ll notice some changes in Westport starting Friday night as businesses stretch out and keep customers happy.

Popular Westport favorites like Kelly’s Wesport Inn, Gambal’s Social Club and Mickey’s Hideaway are taking it to the streets.

Westport restaurants will offer outdoor seating every Friday through Sunday, starting this weekend and continuing the rest of the summer months.

It gives each of these businesses more room to serve guests while still following local safety policies and social distancing measures.

When the pandemic hit and the shutdown followed, local restaurants had to eliminate table seating and turned to takeout and curbside services. This is Westport’s hope to recoup some of that lost revenue this summer.

There will be some road closures tied to these sidewalk and street cafes. Certain blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue, Archibald Street and Westport Alley will all be shut down to make way for tables and chairs. All streets will remain open Monday through Thursday.

The businesses that will have street/sidewalk cafes along with which roads will be closed each weekend can be found on the Wesport Regional Business League’s website.