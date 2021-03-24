Westport Flea Market offering buy-one-get-one burger for proof of vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westport Flea Market is encouraging people to get vaccinated by offering free food, starting this week.

The Flea is beginning a buy-one-get-one burger deal starting on Thursday, March 25. In order to qualify, you have to show your COVID-19 vaccination card.

“As Kansas Citians continue to get vaccinated and venture out again, Westport Flea Market would like your first meal to be at the Flea,” a spokesperson for the market wrote in a statement.

Those participating only have to have gotten one shot, so the deal isn’t only for those who are fully vaccinated. As long as people have the card, it doesn’t matter what type of shot they have gotten or how long ago it was administered.

“Westport Flea Market has supported schools, healthcare and first responder organizations throughout the pandemic and we will continue to do so,” owner Joe Zwillenberg said in the statement.

The deal runs all the way through the end of 2021.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android