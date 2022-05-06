KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Security measures will return to the Westport entertainment district Friday night.

The news comes less than 24 hours after three people were injured in a shooting outside a bar, but Westport business owner Bill Nigro told FOX4 the change had been planned in advance. The district has put security in place during the summer months since 2018.

From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. several streets in the area will become a pedestrian-only zone on Friday and Saturday nights.

Guests visiting Westport will be required to go through metal detectors to enter that zone.

Westport visitors will be required to empty their pockets, open purses or bags and show a valid ID. The district is 21+ during this time. Firearms, ammunition, any projectile weapon, explosive devices and more are banned from the area.

According to the Westport district’s website, there are screening stations at Broadway and Westport Road, Pennsylvania and Archibald Street, Westport Road and Mill Street, Pennsylvania past 40th Street, and Mill Street near Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.

Just after midnight Friday, three people were injured in a shooting near Johnny Kaw’s and World Market.

Police found two men standing outside the bar and a woman inside the bar with gunshot injuries. Both men were taken to the hospital — one with critical injuries and the other with serious injuries. The woman was treated for a graze and released from the scene.

Witnesses told police that someone fired from the parking lot of World Market toward Johnny Kaw’s and hit the victims.

World Market and its parking lot, however, are not within the area of the security screenings that will start Friday night.

