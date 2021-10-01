Westport stops weekend security screenings for fall; Blames guard shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enhanced security measures in place to help keep visitors safe in Westport have ended for the season.

The entertainment district said it will continue to close streets in the pedestrian-only zone from 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. on weekends, but people entering the area will no longer be screened.

Westport said the change is being made because Chesley Brown International, the company it hired to handle security, can’t hire enough screeners.

In June, Westport announced it would have the weekend screenings through sometime in October.

The entertainment district said it hopes to resume the enhanced security in spring when crowds are historically larger than in the colder months.