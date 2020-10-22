Westport’s Beer Kitchen to close temporarily over the winter due to COVID-19 concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport restaurant is closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beer Kitchen will close Nov. 1, with plans to re-open in the spring. The owners of the restaurant announced the move on Facebook.

“Well, Kansas City, you’ve got two weeks to get your Beer Kitchen favorites…truffle fries, beef on weck, unique craft beers like 4 Hands Absence of Light. We will be temporarily closing the doors this winter. Our amazing team would love to see you before we hibernate for a few months,” the post said.

Beer Kitchen’s owners said the move is related to COVID-19 and limited space for indoor dining.

“Without a patio, we don’t have the space inside to make it work during the colder weather to keep everyone safe,” Beer Kitchen owners said on Facebook.

The news comes days after another popular restaurant, The Rieger, announced they were closing for good due to the pandemic. The Rieger closes Oct. 31.

