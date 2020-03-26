Westwood woman turns 100 during pandemic, neighbors sing ‘Happy Birthday’ from the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- What do you do for someone who turns 100 during a global pandemic?

Caroline Tebow turned 100 on Thursday, March 26. Her neighbors knew it, but they couldn't throw a party while maintaining social distancing, which was ordered by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly just days before.

However, the coronavirus couldn't stop the community from commemorating the moment. Dozens of neighbors got together outside of her house and sang "Happy Birthday."

Video shows people in the street all standing several feet apart from each other. Caroline Tebow and her husband, Kenneth, stand in their lawn smiling. Caroline even sings along.

The two met in October of 1942 during WWII at a United Services Organizations dance. Five months later, they were married.

Both of them are in good health today. Kenneth will turn 100 in July, when a proper celebration may get to take place.

They said the secret to their marriage is no secret at all: respecting, supporting and loving each other.