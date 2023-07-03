KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures across the metro are rising to the extremes and it can be dangerous, even deadly, to pets left in the heat.

“They just don’t understand the seriousness of the heat and their animals,” Marcos Harders, volunteer with the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City said.

According to medical professionals at the center, this heat wave can lead to heat exhaustion and even heat stroke, causing permanent damage to animals that could become fatal.

“We see accidents all the time with families,” Harders said. “Unfortunately, we’ve already seen deaths.”

Center volunteers like Harders are visiting pet owners across the metro daily, checking on the health of pets, and educating owners about what their pets need in this heat.

“Making sure that pets are inside if they’re able to be inside. If they’re outside, making sure that they have access to adequate water and shelter and just making sure they’re not getting overheated,” Harders said.

He said that pets should never be left in a hot car and if your animal start showing signs of distress, they need to be taken to a provider immediately.

“It’s important because animals are part of our families and we want to keep them safe,” Harders said. “Everything is preventable.”

For more resources and help with your animals, visit prckc.org.