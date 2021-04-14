‘We’ve decided to kind of shake up’: Shawnee to host Moonlight Market next month

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Starting next month the seasonal farmers market in Shawnee will shift to a new format, allowing people to shop for fresh veggies on Thursday nights instead of Saturday mornings.

Shawnee’s first Moonlight Market will kick-off on Thursday May 20 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shawnee City Hall building at 11110 Johnson Drive.

Logo provided by the City of Shawnee.

Julie Breithaupt, Communications Manager for the City of Shawnee, said the city is moving the market to avoid competing with Saturday farmers markets in other nearby communities.

“We’ve decided to kind of shake up how we do our farmers market. Shawnee is a great community with a lot of great community support,”Breithaupt. “We do admittedly have a hard time competing with our neighboring cities and their farmers markets that have been more established for years.”

The Moonlight Market will be on the third Thursday of each month through October. Visitors will be able to pick up fresh produce from area farmers, check out local art and shop for handmade goods.

The market will also offer live music beginning at 5 p.m. Featured artists include:

Darrell Lea (May 20)

Sam Platt Trio (June 17)

Anchovy Fishermen (July 15)

Marty & Gary (August 19)

Breithaupt said the Moonlight Market isn’t just about picking up fresh produce, but highlighting all that the downtown area has to offer.

“We are really hoping that families will make this an event. Maybe come down, grab a beer at a brewery. Get something to eat, shop at the moonlight market. Hit up some of our local boutiques and make it a destination,” Breithaupt said.

Jordan Glover is the owner of Desert Sun Floral, a Kansas City based business that creates hand-painted wood flower arrangements.

“I love participating in markets, because I really like to support other small, local business owners,” Glover said.

Bouquet created by Desert Sun Floral.

Glover said moving the market to the evening will make it easier for more vendors to participate in the market and make it easier for shoppers to support local businesses.

“I would love to do Saturday morning markets, but just with my work schedule I can’t consistently make that happen,” Glover said. “The fact that they are offering an evening, weekday option is really exciting and I’m sure there’s a ton of people that would also love to come that just can’t make early mornings on a weekend work all the time.”

Shawnee will host six Moonlight Market events throughout the summer on:

May 20

June 17

July 15

August 19

September 16

October 21

Breithaupt said the city will announce COVID guidelines for the Moonlight Market closer to the time of the first event. The city is still accepting applications for artists and vendors. You can find more information on how to sign up here.