WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire that critically injured a father and daughter in east Wichita was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, according to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).

The fire occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday evening in the 6100 block of east Zimmerly St., near the intersection of Lincoln St. and Woodlawn Ave. WFD says two people, a father and daughter, went to the hospital in critical condition.

Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said an overloaded electrical outlet caused the fire in the daughter’s bedroom while she was in bed. The father pulled her out of the room.

The extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed. There is still no update on the condition of the two injured.