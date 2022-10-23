ST. LOUIS – We’re less than 10 days away from Halloween. While it falls on a Monday this year, there’s a good chance you’ll see some celebrations next weekend.

If you’re looking to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters, perhaps you could take some new research into consideration. CandyStore.com recently released its annual “Most Popular Halloween Candy By State” report, which offers an interactive map and findings from all 50 U.S. states.

CandyStore.com recently determined the top three Halloween candies for all 50 states. According to the report, Missouri’s top Halloween candy of choice is Milky Way, while Illinois’ is Sour Patch Kids.

Data finds Milky Way, Almond Joy and Hot Tamales as the top three Halloween candies of Missouri and Sour Patch Kids, Kit Kat and Starburst as the top three candies of lllinois.

Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms for second and third place.

CandyStore.com compiled the list based on 15 years of sales data. The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will spend around $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to the report.