LENEXA, KS.– Police say the woman shot to death in the Lenexa double-murder suicide Sunday say they believe the victim was being tracked by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Dustin Johnson.

Johnson is also the suspected shooter in this case.

A deeper investigation into possible motive would lead detectives to finding a ‘magnetic style GPS tracker device inside his car.

“The bad thing about GPS devices, criminals get a hold of those devices. So, if they want to track a victim, or someone’s in an abusive relationship and the abuser wants to track their victim, they definitely can,” said FOX4 Tech Expert Burton Kelso.

Kelso said tracking devices are easy to rent or buy, accurate and when in the hands of the wrong person, can be used for anything, but good.

“They’re small enough too you can hide them on an underbelly of a car, you can hide them on a side of a car, just any metal surface you can connect these devices and the abuser can unfortunately locate that person anywhere they are,” Kelso said.

Posts about unknown tracking devices, especially the newly released apple AirTags on people’s property have been flooding social media.

“It told me that there had been a device traveling with me, then it showed a map literally of everywhere I’d gone throughout the day,” said Anna Duvris.

Duvris lives in Utah. A different state, but same notification and problem.

“I had no idea what an AirTag even was. We went and searched my car, I found it on the back of my license plate. The front license plate,” Duvris said.

Using Apple’s Bluetooth network, anna’s iPhone was able to let her see where and when she was being followed, but that’s not always the case, especially with different type of devices.

“There are a lot of circumstances, there’s really no way you can know someone has connected these devices to you, your person or your vehicle, or any of your personal devices,” Burton said.

Kelso says if you find one of these GPS tracker devices or an AirTag, you should contact police, to disable the devices, you can do that by opening the back and taking out battery. That will break the direction.

Kelso says there are also apps you can download to your phone to let you know if there is a GPS location device connected to you.

FOX4 is in contact with a number of local police agencies to see if they have increasing reports of these GPS devices and people reporting being tracked, we will update you on the findings.