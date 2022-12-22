KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong winds and blowing snow are causing dangerous travel across the Kansas City metro Thursday.

Kansas City interstates were passable early Thursday morning, but that began to change around 6 a.m. as the winter weather moved into the city.

Road crews spent hours pretreating roads and highways overnight, but transportation officials warn overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick still.

Jack-knifed semitrailers caused wrecks and back-ups on Highway 291 in Clay County and on K-10 in Douglas County. Both crashes have since been cleared.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in the KC area alone troopers responded to nearly 100 calls for service Thursday morning; 52 occurred in one hour.

Multiple agencies on both sides of the state line are asking people to just stay home Thursday.

But if you have to drive, check out these traveler maps to get a better idea of road conditions in your area:

FOX4 Traffic

Check out FOX4’s interactive traffic map to view travel speeds, traffic volume and traffic cameras in the Kansas City metro area.

KC Scout

If you want to see more live cameras, travel speeds and any wrecks in the immediate Kansas City metro, visit the KC Scout website.

MoDOT Traveler Map

If you’re heading outside of the KC area, view the latest traffic conditions throughout Missouri using the MoDOT Traveler Map.

The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow. It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slow downs.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers the interactive KanDrive map, which has many of the same features as the MoDOT Traveler Map. You can also find information and an interactive map specifically about the Kansas Turnpike.