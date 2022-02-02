KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant rounds of snow and winter weather will make travel in Kansas City and surrounding areas challenging on Wednesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that eastbound lanes of I-70 are completely blocked in Jackson County near Grain Valley, and FOX4 Traffic has been following touch and go conditions on southbound I-49 near 155th Street where one lane recently reopened.

This is just the beginning of a messy day on roads and interstates.

While multiple agencies on both sides of the state line are asking people to stay home, if you absolutely must hit the road, check out these traveler maps based on where you’re headed:

FOX4 Traffic

Click here for travel speeds, traffic volume and area traffic cameras in the immediate Kansas City metro area.

MoDOT Traveler Map

Click here for the latest traffic conditions throughout the state of Missouri via the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow. It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slow downs.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers an interactive map that has many of the same features as the MoDOT traveler map, click here to visit it. If you’re looking for information specifically about the Kansas Turnpike, click here for its map.

City Snow Plow Maps:

Below are links to area city snow plow maps: