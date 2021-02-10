What experts recommend you need so you’re not caught in the cold when the unexpected happens

LENEXA, Kan. — With the current frigid weather in the metro, it’s not a good time to be caught in the cold. That’s true whether your furnace is on the fritz or you’re stuck in a stalled car.



Everyone from the highway patrol to the National Weather Service gives this advice when the weather gets this cold. Keep a blanket on hand if your heat goes out – especially in your car.



“You buy the fabric to make the quilt and you cut it up and you sew it back together again. So sometimes husbands will say ‘Well why do you cut all this fabric up and then sew it back together?'” said Susan Elizabeth Thorup, owner of Prairie Point Quilt & Fabric Shop in Lenexa.



But the best quilt might be the one you have on the road when your vehicle stalls.



“You know, a car quilt I think is a great thing to have, especially in the wintertime. Don’t leave home without something in there,” Thorup said.



A quilt might be even more handy when your house starts feeling like a freezer. Kimberlee O’Rourke of Del’s Appliance Heating & Cooling said she knows a lot about both homes and freezers.



“I have one of these in my garage,” O’Rourke said, pointing to a freezer. “And when I pull in I see that zero degrees and I look down at the degrees in my car and see that it’s five degrees and I think my gosh, my meat sits at this temperature all the time.”



O’Rourke said that for furnace issues they deploy technicians.



Right now they are booked solid. Each technician responding to 7 to 10 calls a day. And they are often desperate calls.



“They say ‘I’ve got a heart condition and I’ve got to get my heat on.’ Or ‘I’ve got little kids. I gotta have the heat.’ Everybody loves telling their personal story,” O’Rourke said.



Hopefully those people have something like a hand-me-down quilt.



“Some of the earliest quilts didn’t have a cotton batting in them. They probably had straw or feathers or something like that,” Thorup said.



“Not near as comfortable as what we have today,” Thorup said.



The best advice for people worried about their furnaces, check your filter and make sure ice is not accumulating and possibly clogging your flue exhaust. A situation like that can lead to system-breaking back-ups.



