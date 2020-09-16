What if Mahomes pursued baseball? Detroit Tigers release spoof scouting letter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a special place in all of our hearts, but could you imagine what KC would be like today if Mahomes built a career in Detroit playing baseball for the Tigers?

What a game changer that would be — literally.

Before Mahomes decided to go the football route, the Tigers actually drafted Mahomes out of high school in the 37th round.

And with the Royals in Detroit this week, the Tigers are releasing a “spoof” baseball scouting report of Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not a surprise Detroit wanted to him – the pitcher from Whitehouse, Texas, always showed a strong arm.

But going in the 37th round? There’s not a lot of money there. Plus, Mahomes said football was his first love.

So here’s a scouting report the team jokingly put together this week, pretending it was an original letter from 2014. They rated him an above average prospect, but from the comments they jotted down, you could tell they had a feeling he was going to pick football over baseball.

For instance, as far as running ability, they said, “great runner, jukes out tags on the basepath, always dives across the foul line, not sure why?” They rated his arm as 80-plus, plus, which is the highest you can get, saying, “once threw a runner out at home from the parking lot.” Overall, they said, “worth a pick. Could really use a break. If he doesn’t play baseball not sure what he’d do for a career?” And under notes, they said, “Keeps yelling “HOT ROUTE!” at our baserunners? Nobody knows what that means.” “Would prefer he’d stop calling audibles when the base coach calls for a hit and run.” “Just needs to run straight instead of backwards, spinning, left/right all over the field etc.” And finally, it says he “Prefers catchers say “Z Flank, Motion Bullet, Split Y Flare, Circle Read” when calling for a fastball.”

Under final notes, they wrote he loved ketchup and sounds a little like Kermit the Frog, which is pretty hilarious.

As I’m sure you’ve guessed by now, this is not an actual scouting report.

They just wanted to have a little fun with Mahomes, considering the team he partially owns – the Royals – are in town right now.

