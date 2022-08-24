KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are one of the night owls awake after midnight or just woke up in the middle of the night and decided to pick up your phone to check your Facebook feed…well… you might be a bit confused.

Thousands are reporting their Facebook has been hacked, there is an outage or some sort of bug. The answer isn’t quite clear as Facebook has not released any details on what the situation is at this time.

According to downdector.com, just before 1 a.m. CT there were 62 reports across the U.S. of Facebook outages and just before 2 a.m. jumped to over 2,800.

Thousands have reported that their Facebook feed is just filled with people commenting with memes on celebrity Facebook pages such as Gordan Ramsay, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Taylor Swift.

One tip for now is to go to “Feeds” and hit “All” and you should see your regular home page feed.

Options include “all”, “favorites”, “friends”, “groups” and “pages”.

Keep in mind this is just a temporary fix and won’t fully resolve the glitch, it should help prevent your newsfeed from being overrun.

FOX4 will continue to update as details become available.

