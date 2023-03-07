KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new ride-sharing option will launch in Kansas City next week.

Iris rideshare is expected to debut in the Northland and will be available across the metro soon.

The project extends Kansas City’s bus system, offering 24-hour service throughout its two zones, the Northland and downtown Kansas City.

How it works:

Riders can use the app or website to schedule rides.

Iris uses a zoning system designated with different colors.

Riders will be dropped off within a quarter mile of their location.

Iris will use existing bus stops as well as flex stops for most of their pickups and drop-offs.

The city is funding the program, and KCATA was contracted to manage it. The finances will be split 80/20 with the larger portion going to the city.

The service will be offered with 20 Chevy Volt electric vehicles and multiple vans.

You can download the app by searching “Iris by Ride KC” on your mobile device.