KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans may be in a “wait-and-see” frame of mind for Sunday’s AFC Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ticket merchants have more tickets available for Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, New York than they’d anticipated, and last minute travel looks pricey.

Passes to Saturday evening’s game are easy to get, when compared to other recent Chiefs postseason games. Tickets For Less, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has its cheapest tickets for this game at $212 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cheapest lower level ticket runs $263, and some seats in the lower level are available at $300, which is significantly cheaper than recent playoff games in Kansas City.

A spokesperson for Tickets For Less told FOX4 demand for those tickets isn’t very high, which is a surprise.

Getting to Buffalo, New York this weekend is a little trickier. Most of Southwest Airlines’ flights for Saturday departures are already sold, but there are some options for Saturday-to-Monday trips that cost near $1,150 round trip.

Other airlines appear to have cheaper options, including a Delta flight seen on Travelocity’s website, which leaves Kansas City International Airport flying round trip to Buffalo-Niagara International Airport for roughly $900.

This will be the Chiefs franchise’s first playoff game on the road other than a Super Bowl since 2015. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t drafted until two years afterwards.

If you go to Buffalo for this game, pack a coat and hat. The forecast calls for cold temperatures and snow flurries on Saturday.