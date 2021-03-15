What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccination have a card to prove it, but what happens if it’s lost or damaged?

The good news is that you don’t have to show the card to get a booster, if needed. When you return to the location for your booster, that site has an electronic record of your shot.

It could be different if Americans are eventually required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, but health experts say things will need to change before that happens.

“I don’t think those cards that you’ve received at the vaccine can necessarily become a vaccine passport, if you will, because they’re not very permanent,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at KU Health System said Monday.

The cards can be lost. They can also get wet, or be torn, making them easy to be destroyed. All of those are reasons the cards can’t realistically be used as a so-called vaccine passport.

“I think what we’re going to have to do is come up with a long-term solution besides that little card if indeed there are, if indeed you’re going to have a vaccine passport,” Stites said.

If you are vaccinated at a hospital or pharmacy, there will be a record of your vaccination.

“I would imagine CVS and Walgreens would have pretty good electronic record of number 1 your prescriptions and if you do get your vaccines, shingles, your pneumococcal or pneumonia vaccine, your yearly influenza vaccine, immunization, they should probably have that on record,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Health System, said.

People who are vaccinated at other locations need to contact the agency or department in charge of the specific vaccine clinic where you received the shot.