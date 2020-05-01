What to do if you purchased tickets to Kansas City Royals games that have been postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans who purchased tickets to any of the games that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic can get credit for their unused tickets to be used a future date, the team announced.

According to the team’s website, fans who purchased tickets for any games that were supposed to be played from April 2 through May 6 will receive a credit for their ticket value plus a 5 percent bonus credit.

The same policy will apply to all parking passes purchased for games during this same time period.

Season ticket holders will get a price freeze on tickets for the 2021 season and 25 percent off parking for next season as well.

The Royals said anyone who purchased tickets on a secondary market must contact that secondary market’s customer service department.

“The Kansas City Royals will not facilitate any ticket credits, exchanges, or refunds on tickets not purchased directly from the Kansas City Royals,” the team said on their website.

