KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The extreme heat hitting the Kansas City metro means increased electricity demand as people run their air conditioners.

The Kansas City area has already seen temperatures in the upper-90s, approaching 100 degrees with the heat index over 110 degrees. Those temperatures are expected to continue this week.

According to Evergy, the utility company has the capacity to meet all of its customers’ needs. Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said Evergy’s system is reliable.

Evergy said it performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare for hotter temperatures.

“While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur,” Caisley said.

Evergy also works with the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates generation resources for the region, according to Evergy.

Here is a list of ways Evergy has provided to save on your bill during the hot temperatures:

Cook with small appliances like air fryers and microwaves. Cooking with an oven can raise the temperature of a home.

Close blinds or curtains to keep the sun out of your home during the hottest parts of the day.

Turn ceiling fans counter clockwise to push cold air down.

Place draft-stopper in places where there could be gaps in exterior doors.

Make sure HVAC filter haves been changes for peak efficiency.

If you do experience an outage, you can report it to Evergy online or call 888-544-4852