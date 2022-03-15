KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two year hiatus, Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for all ages to enjoy.

The city will turn green as the “Doing an Irish Dance” makes its way down Broadway Boulevard and through Westport starting at 11 a.m. on March 17.

Parking, although available, will be limited near the parade route. Organizers suggest the use of public transport or ride share apps to avoid traffic and parking related delays.

Before, during and after the parade, establishments around the parade route and downtown Kansas City will be celebrating the holiday.

Irish Bars nearby

Kelly’s Westport Inn – Servings guests since 1947, it is one of the most popular bars in the city

The Dubliner – Located next to the KC Live! stage in the Power & Light District

McFadden’s Sports Saloon – Filled with several TVs to catch March Madness at night

O’Dowd’s Gastropub – Located in the Country Club Plaza

Street vendors will be located down the parade route to purchase food during the day of festivities.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.