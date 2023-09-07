KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR heads back to Kansas Speedway this weekend with four separate race events for fans starting Friday evening into Sunday afternoon with the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400.

Kyle Larson is the first Playoff driver to earn his spot in the Round of 12 with his victory last weekend at Darlington, leaving 11 spots still up for grabs, as the series heads to Kansas for the second of three races in the Round of 16.

The 2023 season marks the second-time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race has been at Kansas Speedway.

Joey Logano leads the NASCAR Cup Series in Playoff wins at Kansas Speedway with three postseason victories.

Last season, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace became the first non-Playoff driver to win the second race on the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ schedule. Wallace was ranked 20th in the standings at the time of the win.

Flyover

The flyover for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino will be a B2 from the 509th Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base.

Tickets and Schedule

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home that provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

For more information on how to access tickets, click here.

If you are looking to purchase tickets, Kansas Speedway said fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now.

Tickets for Friday’s ARCA Menard Series and Craftsman Truck Series races range from $30 to $75. The ARCA race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the Truck Series race to follow afterward.

Tickets for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race range from $45 to $100. The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Ticket prices for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race range in price from $69 to $375. The race is set to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Parking

General parking is free at the Kansas Speedway and is always available in the speedway’s grass lots on a first come, first served basis.

Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

For more information on parking or to purchase a parking pass click here.

Gate policies

All guests must have a grandstand ticket regardless of age or the proper approved credential. Every seat at Kansas Speedway does have a back.

The following items are allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway:

One SOFT sided cooler or bag up to 14x14x14 inches (telescoping handles/wheels are permitted)

One school-size backpack

Food and Beverage of your choice (alcohol is permitted. No glass is allowed)

Strollers (if accompanied by a child)

Stadium Seat Cushions (stadium seats with metal frames are prohibited)

Binoculars

Blankets

CamelBaks

Scanners

Cameras (commercial photographers need to apply for a photo credential)

Umbrellas are permitted, but may not be opened in the grandstands

Selfie Sticks (Must have telescoping handle)

Big Head signs (please be respectful of the space and sightlines of those around you

The following items are NOT allowed inside the admission gates at Kansas Speedway.

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Fanwalk

A FanWalk ticket gives you access to the infield area between the garages on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. See the garage areas and visit Victory Lane (pre-race only) and more.