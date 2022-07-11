KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s that time of year again when county fairs begin hitting the Kansas City area.

One of the prime events is the Wyandotte County Fair taking place July 12 through July 16.

Admission for the fair will be $5 per person with children 12 and under free.

The fair will take place at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds located at13700 Polfer Road, just east of Kansas Highway 7. Parking is $5.

The Wyandotte County Fair has grown into the largest county fair in the states of Kansas and Missouri. It has been around since 1863. The inaugural fair was located near first and Nebraska on the levy and cost 25 cents to attend.

Hours

Thursday through Thursday

Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday

Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – midnight

Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fair Hours: 2 p.m. – midnight

Carnival Hours 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Events at the Fair

Thursday July 12: Veterans Appreciation Night

7 p.m. Color and honor guard

6:15 – 10:45 p.m. The Highway, a 4-piece Classic Country band from Kansas City Missouri who have been playing for over 30 years.

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Country artist Damien Gunn, who has performed with a high-profile list of artists on tour and have recorded 4 albums.

Wednesday July 13

6 p.m. Horse racing event in the Horse Arena.

7:30 – 11 p.m. Superstar Mafia, a group of seasoned musicians with extensive performing experience and originated in the Kansas City Area in 2016.

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Chris Stewart, an upcoming singer/songwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, who has played on the stages of festivals around the country and shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the independent country music scene.

Thursday July 14

5:15–7 p.m. DJ Franko

7–8 p.m. Los Jefes Reales

8:30-9:30 p.m. Selekto Show

9:45-10:45 p.m. Los Garcia De Guerrero

Friday July 15

6:45-11:45 p.m. Cheap Trick Tribute Band

Steve Miller Tribute Band

John Cougar Tribute Band

6-7:30 p.m. Ryan Manuel, singer-songwriter based in Lawrence, Kansas who got his start playing music in his hometown of Sedalia, Missouri after winning the 2011 Missouri State Fair Idol competition.

8:30-10:30 p.m. Sons of Sterling, established in 2018, this band has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music today.

7-9 p.m. High Stakes Rodeo

Saturday July 16

2-3:30 p.m. Luke Hupp

3:15-4 p.m. Mr. Stinky Feet

4:30-7:30 p.m. The Nite Owls

4-5:30 p.m. Vigil Annie

7-9 p.m. High Stakes Rodeo

6-7:30 p.m. Lilly B Moonflower

8-9:30 p.m. Jimmy Harris

8:30-11 p.m. Bob Kamler

10-11:30 p.m. Jarrod Turner

For more information on the Wyandotte County Fair click here.



