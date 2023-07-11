KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Summer fair season is officially here in the Kansas City metro.

It has been around since 1863. The inaugural fair was located near First Street and Nebraska Avenue on the levy and cost 25 cents to attend.

The Wyandotte County Fair takes place all week long through Saturday at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds located at 13700 Polfer Road.

Admission for the fair will be $5 Tuesday and Wednesday for ages 13 and older and $10 Thursday through Saturday for ages 13 and older. It is currently cash only. Carnival wristbands are $30 each day. There is no fee for parking.

Food at the carnival includes tacos, nachos, burgers, fries, fresh lemonade, homemade root beer, Philly sandwiches, fried pickles, fried cheese curds, brats, street tacos, roasted corn, ice cream, shakes and more.

Hours

Tuesday through Thursday

Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday

Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – midnight

Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fair Hours: 2 p.m. – midnight

Carnival Hours 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Red Barn Hours: 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For information on special contests at the fair, including a Lego contest, and how to register click here.

Rodeos will be on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will just be bulls and bull fights.