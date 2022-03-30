Wrestlemania is set in Dallas, Texas this year where they will continue to have a two-night event for the third straight year.

The slogan being as “Stupendous” is projected to have over 110,000 fans in attendance. The biggest crowd in Wrestlemania history. The last time the event was held in Dallas was in 2016.

Top three things to watch for?

Who is Seth Rollins’ opponent? In recent weeks, Rollins begging to have a Wrestlemania moment as he challenged several superstars but lost. His frustrations got the best of him as he nearly tore up the Raw set ringside. Next Monday night, Rollins met with Mr. Mcmahon to find out he will have a match at the Greatest Stage of them All.

Stone Cold Steve Austin returns o mania to confront Kevin Owens who’s been boggling about the state of Texas. On one segment on Monday Night Raw, Owens was trying to find a Wrestlemania opponent, same situation with Rollins but thought his Mania moment was to call out someone that’s from Texas. Later, He calls out the Hall of Famer Stone Cold.

Lastly, the winner takes all match. Brock Lesnar and Roman reigns will battle each other for the third time at the biggest stage. For Reigns, it’s about redemption as he tries to beat Lesnar for the first time in his career at mania. Lesnar would go on to win the WWE championship at Day 1 pay-per-view, a title he lost at Royal Rumble when Reigns interfered in his match with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar then regained the title by winning the Elimination Chamber match, setting up a title vs. title clash on the biggest show of the year.

How to watch Wrestlemania?

When: Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. CT with preshow starting 5 p.m. CT.

Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. CT with preshow starting 5 p.m. CT. What: Streaming live only on Peacock.

What’s on the card?

Night 1 – Saturday, April 2

KO Show – Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz and Logan Paul

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Seth Rollins vs ??? ( opponent will be chosen by Mr. McMahon)

Night 2 – Sunday, April 3

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn

Omas vs Bobby Lashley

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship – RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)